Days after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced to spin off its sub-brand POCO as an independent brand, the latter took to Twitter to thank the POCO community and give subtle hints about its future.

POCO has started teasing season 2 on its social media channels and has issued an open letter to all of its fans. The new brand is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in 2020.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

In the open letter, POCO India details the progress made with POCO F1 from being an idea to inception and has thanked the community for it.

While we will have to wait for more details on the release of new smartphones by POCO, Android forums are abuzz that the company is working on three new models. The new phones are likely to be named POCO F2, POCO F2 Lite and POCO X2. All these three devices have appeared in some or the other unofficial renders already.

Sources also point to the fact that the POCO F2 has already received certification. POCO F2 Lite, meanwhile, was recently leaked in the form of live images. Besides, POCO X2 has been spotted on benchmarking platforms revealing some of its key specifications.

An open letter to all #POCO fans! Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

It is very likely that we will see all the devices with numeric 2 attached to them, if their teasers on Twitter are anything to go by. There are also rumors of Xiaomi launching Redmi K30 series with POCO branding in India.

Given the high bars POCO F1 had set, POCO would certainly need more than flagship specifications and mid-range price to rekindle the POCO F1 days from 2018 this year.