Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Friday complimented the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar for the outstanding wellness, teaching excellence and research aura the institute has created. The IIT-Bhubaneswar celebrated its Ninth Convocation Friday on virtual mode amidst the pandemic scenario across the globe.

The Union minister graced the occasion via videoconferencing as the chief guest of the event and delivered the convocation address. MoS, Education, Sanjay Dhotre attended the ceremony online as guest of honour. Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT-Bhubaneswar presided over the function online. IIT-Bhubaneswar Director RV Raja Kumar presented the director’s report and conferred degrees on graduating students.

Pokhriyal said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will transform India into a ‘knowledge superpower’ and a global leader in learning as it links the past with the future. “Armed with the New Education Policy, India will once again emerge as a global leader in learning and a knowledge superpower as it connects our past with the future. Our diversity and ability to blend ancient and modern systems will again take us to the top,” the minister said.

Pokhriyal said that the new policy will enable Indian students to grow and excel in all spheres of life and the country will emerge as a provider of employment and no longer remain a job seeker.

The minister also stressed on the need to focus on linking India’s talent with patent as it will play a significant role in the economic development of the country.

The National Research Fund and the National Technological Forum, which are being initiated, will also bring about major changes in the environment for research and development, which will become more inclusive, he said. He expressed confidence that the students will contribute by innovations and research while fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister’s visionary program ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

On this occasion, Pokhriyal inaugurated student activity centre (SAC), play courts, and the School of humanities, Social Sciences and Management (SHSSM) of IIT Bhubaneswar and added them to the national infrastructure.

Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman, (BoG), IIT-Bhubaneswar expressed his satisfaction on the momentous occasion and congratulated all the meritorious students for their tremendous and meritorious achievement. He also expressed confidence that the students will be the torchbearers for nation building. The IIT director welcomed the dignitaries and other luminaries and thanked them for their valuable presence and support. He also congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding success and wished them best of luck for their future ahead.

He presented a detailed report which underlined the various efforts and achievements of IIT-Bhubaneswar on multiple fronts including imparting high-quality technical education but also towards addressing a very large range of societal needs through the application of Science & Technology. The 9th Convocation programme witnessed an award ceremony followed by handing over degree and charges to the degree recipients.

The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Aditya Pal of the Computer Science and Engineering for best academic performance among the entire outgoing B Tech batch of students. The Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Sanket Dey Chowdhury of the School of Infrastructure for best academic performance among the entire outgoing M Tech batch of students. The Director’s Gold Medal was conferred on Souvick Chakraborty of Physics domain from the School of Basic Sciences for best academic performance among the entire outgoing MSc batch of students.

The Convocation ended with a vote of thanks and National Anthem was sung by all the participants of the event.