Banki: The police arrested Thursday three more persons in the Banki double murder case in Cuttack district. The accused have been identified as Taria Pradhan(38), Pappu Pradhan(19) and Dipu Behera (25) alias ‘Tera’. All are residents of Khajuripada village under Nuagaon panchayats.

As per investigations, rivalry between main accused Sushant Pradhan alias ‘Kalia’ and Adtiya Ranasingh led to the murder of the latter and his associate. Both Sushant and Aditya were involved in irrigation projects worth lakhs. They had a large number of people working for them.

In their bid to grab projects rivalry developed between the two groups. It led to frequent confrontations and last year Aditya allegedly had badly beaten up a member of Sushant’s group.

It was then Sushant and his associates decided to eliminate Aditya. They attacked him and Bhagwan with sharp weapons when the two were out on work February 15. While Aditya died on the spot, Bhagwan was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with grievous injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries that very day.

In spite of the five arrests, police believe that many more persons are involved in the double murder of Aditya and Bhagwan. Hunt is on to nab them.

