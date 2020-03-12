New Delhi: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Delhi Police head constable during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast district last month, police said Thursday. Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries February 24 in the clashes in Gokalpuri.

“Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal’s case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. On the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police,” a senior Delhi Police official said. The evidence in this regard has been collected and the arrested persons are both conspirators as well as rioters, he added.

The accused have been identified as Saleem Malik (38), Mohd Jalaluddin (33), Mohd Ayub (35), Mohd Yunus (32), Arif (27), Mohd Saleem (46), all residents of Chand Bagh, and Mohd Danish (23) from Loni, Ghaziabad the officials informed.

PTI