Bhubaneswar: Following lie-detection (polygraph) test of fake doctor Ramesh Swain who has married as many as 19 women so far, the Commissionerate Police Thursday arrested Swain’s driver identified as Pappu from Ranpur area in Nayagarh district.

A source said that Pappu is a close associate of Swain and has been working as a driver for him. It is suspected that he has helped Swain in conducting several fraudulent activities. Interestingly, the driver was absconding following the arrest of his imposter employer Swain.

The probing team has taken Pappu to an unknown location where he is being quizzed in connection with the crime charges levelled against Swain and the former’s involvement with the fake doctor in crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swain was arrested last month for allegedly marrying a number of women from in and outside Odisha by posing as a doctor and duping them of huge amounts of money.

Swain has undergone the lie-detection test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for about five hours during which he is said to have been subjected to as many as 50 questions.

The matric-fail doctor drank water thrice and also cried during the course of the polygraph test. However, it remains to be seen how far the police will be successful in extracting information from him.

PNN