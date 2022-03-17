Balasore: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Thursday morning on five different places linked to an assistant engineer (AE) who is presently working in Rural Works department (RW), Soro Section under Division-II in Balasore.

The engineer has been identified as Pramath Kumar Behuria. House searches were conducted based on the allegation that Behuria has amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

“Simultaneous searches are being conducted by the teams led by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) four Deputy SPs (DSPs), four Inspectors, and several other staff. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths conducted raids at different places in Bhadrak and Balasore on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Balasore,” a senior official of the anti-corruption agency said.

Five places where searches were carried out include: a three-storey building and another two-storey building in one campus at Bagurai locality of Bhadrak town, a house at engineer Behuria’s native place in Madhusudanpur village under Rural police limits of Bhadrak, a market complex at Anrapal of Bhadrak, a relative’s house at Basudevpur area of Bhadrak and his Office chamber at Soro of Balasore district.

Valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the simultaneous raids are over.

“Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of engineer Behuria. Vigilance sleuths have been scrutinising several important documents seized during raids,” the source said.

