Cuttack: Following raids conducted at four different places linked to the executive engineer of Irrigartion Department, Gandarpur drainage division identified as Manoj Kumar Behera, the Vigilance unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, a senior official said Thursday.

As per a press release by the anti-corruption agency, separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths had carried out searches Wednesday. The illegally amassed movable and immovable assets of Behera and his family members, which were detected by the four teams, include: Rs 3,31,960 in cash including Rs 75,500 from the vegetable tray of a refrigerator was recovered during the simultaneous searches.

Other properties traced out by the anti-corruption agency are: a two-storey building at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack City, a flat in the name of Debasmita Behera (the engineer’s wife) in Pahal locality worth over Rs 34.52 lakh, gold ornaments weighing around 480 grams, as many as six plots in prime areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar including a plot in Chandrasekharpur of Bhubaneswar worth Rs 19.80 lakh, a plot at Mahanadi Vihar of Cuttack worth Rs 8.64 lakh, two plots in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar in the name of Debasmita worth Rs 20.90 lakh, a plot at Anantapur locality of Bhubaneswar in the name of Behera’s wife worth Rs 12.42 lakh, a plot at Bhanapur of Cuttack in the name of the woman worth Rs 9.20 lakh, fixed deposits, bank and insurance deposits of over Rs 31 lakh, the press release stated.

Valuation of the plots as per registered sale deed is Rs 70.94 lakh. However, undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. Technical Wing of the Vigilance will carry out detailed measurement and assessment. List of all movable and immovable assets of the engineer Behera is likely to increase, a senior official expressed.

PNN