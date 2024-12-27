Tentulikhunti: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Tentulikhunti police station in Nabarangpur police district was found hanging from a tree at the tourist site of Raisinghjodi, Thursday afternoon. The deceased identified as ASI Renuprasad Pattnaik was missing since December 23. His colleagues called him repeatedly over phone but the calls went unanswered. They suspected that he might have gone home as his family members were staying outside.

On being informed, Tentulikhunti IIC Gopal Krushna Agupatra reached the spot and recovered the body from the tree with the help of other police personnel. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered in this connection.