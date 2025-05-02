Mangaluru: Tension continues in the coastal city of Mangaluru following the bandh called by Hindu organisations Friday in protest against the murder of Suhas Shetty (42), a former Bajrang Dal worker.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, the police department has imposed prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive coastal district.

ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hitendra, speaking to the media Friday, stated that Suhas Shetty’s family has informed the police that the final rites will be held in Bantwal, and security arrangements have been made accordingly.

The police have gathered names and other leads related to the accused, and arrests will be made soon.

“We appeal to the public to maintain law and order in the region. When you consider the history of the Mangaluru region, these developments are not entirely unexpected. However, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” he said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a bandh until 6 pm to condemn the killing of Suhas Shetty.

VHP activists are also demanding police permission to take Suhas Shetty’s body in a procession from Karinja near Bantwal to his residence in the Pulimajalu locality.

The bandh is being observed across Mangaluru district, with shops and commercial establishments remaining shut.

Private buses, the main mode of transport in the district, have stopped operating following reports of stone-pelting earlier in the day. However, RTC buses are continuing to run.

BJP state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, is visiting Mangaluru to pay his last respects to Suhas Shetty. A statement from his office alleged that Suhas Shetty was hacked to death.

Regarding the Mangaluru incident, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is also the district in-charge minister for Mangaluru, is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Friday to discuss the recent disturbing developments.

A statement from Minister Rao’s office said, “In the wake of the two murder cases in Mangaluru in the recent past, the Minister will discuss with the Chief Minister the actions taken by the police and the need to maintain strict law and order.”

Reacting to the developments, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated Friday, “Under the Congress rule, Karnataka is no place for Hindus. Just like in Kashmir and West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Hindus are being identified and killed in broad daylight.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose heart beats for peace in Pakistan, becomes numb when Hindus are killed in Karnataka. The brutal murder of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru once again exposes the crumbling law and order situation under the Congress government’s appeasement politics,” he claimed.

Sharan Pumpwell, a senior VHP leader, alleged that Suhas Shetty was waylaid and murdered by members of a banned Muslim organisation while travelling in his vehicle.

“It was a pre-planned murder with direct involvement of the banned Islamic terrorist organisation PFI. The VHP and other Hindu organisations strongly condemn this act,” he said.

“This bandh call has been given by Hindu organisations led by the VHP. I appeal to the public to observe a total bandh in protest against the killing of this Hindu activist. I also urge the police to arrest the accused at the earliest,” he added.

