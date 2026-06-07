Pune: In a major operation, the police conducted an early-morning raid on an illegal party, branded ‘Project X’, held in the Tulapur area of Maharashtra’s Pune, detaining a total of 156 people, including minors, officials said Sunday.

The investigators stated that a total of 156 individuals, including 107 men and 49 women, were found at the venue. Three of these individuals were under the age of 21.

The party was being held at a bungalow-style resort in Tulapur, under the jurisdiction of the Lonikand police station in Pune, the officials mentioned.

According to the police, items worth a total of approximately Rs 85 lakh were confiscated during the operation.

Speaking about the operation, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan stated, “Following a tip-off about a party being organised in Tulapur without permission, a team comprising 15 officers and 65 police personnel raided the site at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.”According to the police, the permission to serve liquor at the party was valid only until 11:30 p.m. Saturday, yet the party continued beyond that time.

Police also discovered approximately 3 grams of cannabis (ganja) at the scene, which was seized. Additionally, 10 packets of banned hookah flavours were recovered, officials said.

According to officials, liquor worth approximately Rs 9.22 lakh was also seized from the venue.

The investigators identified Aiman Sheikh from Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary from Star Light Entertainment as the main organisers of the event. Investigators said that they are examining their roles in obtaining permissions and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Police said that investigation and legal action in the matter are underway.

Further details are awaited.