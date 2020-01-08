New Delhi: Police have got vital clues about the identities of masked men who attacked students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here and are on the verge of cracking the case, government sources said Wednesday.

Police personnel are on ‘extra alert’ Wednesday following the mobilisation of students and teachers on the university campus, they informed.

Violence broke out at the JNU campus Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged Monday.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police are also investigating the case. They have already visited the hostels that were vandalised.

Details to follow

Agencies