Srinagar: Police in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday inspected madrassas and mosques across Srinagar as part of an ongoing crackdown against individuals and networks associated with terrorist organisations to dismantle the terror support ecosystem in the region and strengthen de-radicalisation efforts.

Police have intensified raids in various parts of the valley as part of a crackdown to dismantle the terror support ecosystem in the aftermath of the blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi November 10 and the busting of the “white collar” terror module.

Two religious preachers, Molvi Irfan from Shopian and Molvi Ishtiaq from Mewat in Haryana, have already been arrested in the case.

The Srinagar Police conducted city-wide inspections on madrassas and masjids across all zones, a police spokesman said.

He said the inspection is a part of an ongoing crackdown against individuals and networks associated with terrorist organisations to dismantle the terror support ecosystem in the region and strengthen de-radicalisation efforts.

Search teams, accompanied by executive magistrates and independent witnesses, inspected several premises to gather evidence related to terror-linked or radical activities inimical to the nation’s security and integrity, the spokesman said.

During the searches, the police inspected digital devices, documents and other materials, he added.

The searches form part of a continued effort to dismantle the terror support ecosystem in Srinagar and to prevent any conspiratorial or unlawful acts aimed at disturbing peace and public order, the spokesman said.

These operations were conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage and will continue wherever credible inputs indicate the presence of individuals or materials linked to terror or radicalised activities prejudicial to the security of the nation, the spokesman added.

PTI