Deoria: A station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria was suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman. The woman, who had gone to file a complaint in the police station, filmed the incident which has now gone viral on the social media.

The video then sparked controversy in the area with the local people seeking action against the officer. The woman has alleged that the officer Bhishm Pal Singh, was touching his private parts in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint.

The complainant woman said, “I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our case in the land dispute. But then one of my relatives had said that she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him.”

SP Deoria Shripati Mishra said, “An FIR has been registered against him and he has been suspended. Action is being taken.”