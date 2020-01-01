Chennai: A woman anti-CAA protester here has come under the scanner of the police after her social media profile shed light on her role as a researcher with a Pakistan body, a top official said Wednesday.

A probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the woman, Gayatri Khandhadai, has links to the Pakistan-based ‘Bytes for All’, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan told reporters Wednesday.

Police sources said that the woman protester has been a part of a slew of agitations held in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and also associated with the ‘kolam’, demonstrations. She was present at the Madras University premises as well when the students there protested against the citizenship law in December.

Dwelling on her background, Viswanathan said Khandhadai has the support of local outfits in Tamil Nadu including an NGO.

“If you look at her Facebook profile, she says that she is a researcher at ‘Bytes for All’, Pakistan,” the senior police official said adding this body seemed to be linked to the Association of All Pakistan Citizen Journalists. The extent and nature of the protester’s ‘Pakistani connection’, and ‘what’, it is all about will be probed, Viswanathan stated.

A check will be done to find out if there is any other ‘information’, about her, informed Viswanathan. He clarified that none were arrested or detained for drawing ‘kolam’, (rangoli) in Besant Nagar here days ago.

PTI