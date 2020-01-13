Kathua/Jammu: The police have decided to seek detention of an alleged local drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) after he was arrested Monday for the fourth time under the anti-narcotic act, a senior police officer said.

Amandeep Singh was arrested from Jagatpur village and 110 grams of heroin was recovered from him, Kathua’s SSP Shridhar Patil informed.

Quoting from findings of preliminary investigation, he said Amandeep had received the consignment of heroin from Punjab and was on way to Kathua when he was intercepted by police and taken into custody.

“He (Amandeep) is a notorious drug peddler and was wanted for spreading the menace in the district. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the fourth time for his involvement in drug peddling,” the officer said.

The SSP said the police will recommend his detention under the Public Safety Act to convey a strong message to those indulging in drug trafficking.

Besides Amandeep, five other alleged drug peddlers were arrested Monday at different places in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir and a large quantity of heroin and Charas were recovered from them, informed the SSP.

Four of them — Pawan Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sachin Kumar and Rohit Sambyal – were arrested after police recovered 45 grams of charas from their car during checking at Budwal Morh in Vijaypur area of Samba district, a police spokesman said, adding they were booked under the NDPS Act.

He said another alleged narcotic smuggler Bashir Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested along with 250 grams of charas at Nonath-Ghagwal in Samba district.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him, the spokesman said.

PTI