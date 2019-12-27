Bant: Physically-challenged, 30 years old Maheswar Rout, a resident of Dhanghar village of Bitipur panchayat under Bant block in Bhadrak district has never allowed his problems to burden him. Instead he has braved all odds to look after his family comprising his mother, an elder brother and two younger sisters.

Maheswar was affected by polio at a very young age. His dream for proper education suffered a huge jolt in 2002 due to the untimely demise of his father. It led to severe financial crisis and he failed in his class 10 exams. But even then today his deeds have become an inspiration for many other physically-challenged persons.

Maheswar has not run after jobs. Instead he decided to build his own fate. So when his brother, working as a daily labourer was finding it very difficult to make ends meet, Maheswar decided to set up a cycle-repairing shop at Nuapokhari square on the Bant-Agarpada road. Currently he earns approximately Rs 300-Rs 400 per day. More importantly he has managed to get one his sisters married off. He still has the responsibility of getting a husband for his second sister.

“Instead running after jobs, one should do something according to his talent,” asserts Maheswar. “If the person is honest to his commitment, he can overcome all hindrances to achieve success,” he added.

Maheswar is quick to point out that he is very serious about the way he conducts his business. “Once I opened the shop, our financial problems decreased. I am very dedicated and honest towards my work and the results are showing,” stated Maheswar.

However, he lamented the fact that he is not getting a bank loan. “If I get a loan, I can certainly improve the work flow in my shop and income will certainly increase,” Mahweswar said.

Maheswar however, has never been cowed down by his physical problems or any other hindrances. “I always feel that each problem has a solution. One must have patience for arrival of better times,” he summed up.

