Mumbai: Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, who is yet to make her debut, has all the qualities to make it big in the film industry. The debutant who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram is also known for her stunning pictures.

Celebrity kid Alaia F is a star already as she got featured on Elle India magazine.

Alaia, who is appearing on the scene with Saif Ali Khan via Jawaani Jaaneman, is already a star online. She enjoys 370k followers on Instagram.

The 18-year-old is growing up into a diva and has impressed everyone with her amazing style sense.

She did her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. She enrolled herself in the New York University to purse her higher education but dropped out.

She was born to Zoroastraian (Parsi) family to Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewalla.

Prior to joining the mainstream media she has appeared in several TV commercials for a number of brands.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia’s father.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. The film is set to release 31 January 2020.