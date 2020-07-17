Bant: Local farmers have alleged that Bangorapadi minor irrigation canal water and rainwater have waterlogged over hundred acres of nearby farmlands as some miscreants have blocked the canal identified by the state government.

The state government consolidation roads are located at Salakania, Bangorapadi and Sakhipatana mouzas under Chhayalsingh revenue Inspector office and Bant tehsil limits in Bhadrak district.

If the blockades will not be cleared well ahead of time, it would leave the impacted farmlands unproductive during Kharif season. Local farmers namely Ananta Charan Prusty, Ratikanta Rout, Purusottam Barik, Ratnakar Sahoo, Abhimanyu Mishra, Narendra Rout, Bishnu Rout, Bhaskar Satapathy, Rabindra Kar, Sashikanta Sahoo, Arabinda Das, Bhagabata Panda, Braja Kishore Mishra and Dhirendra Senapati warned of the agitation saying, “Both Bangorapadi minor irrigation canal and government consolidation roads have to be cleared immediately and at best within coming seven days.”

The farmers notified their woes to Bant tehsildar, local police station in-charge and block assistant agriculture officer in writing a few days ago. The police have had a discussion with all affected farmers in this regard.

On being contacted, the police station in-charge said, “Necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issue, after holding a discussion with Pani Panchayat officials in presence of the tehsildar.”

Giving his views, block assistant agriculture officer Ramesh Chandra Rai said, “I have informed the departmental higher-ups about recent developments and issues pertaining to the farmers.”

PNN