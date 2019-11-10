Bhubaneswar: Despite being declared a Smart City, the Odisha state capital isn’t an ideal place to commute owing to the poor condition of some of its most important roads.

While the civic authorities have been focusing on adding extra amenities to VIP stretches such as Rajpath, Janpath, Airport Road and a few others, their blatant neglect in doing minimum repair on several other roads that witness heavy traffic has caused resentment among the denizens.

Jayadev Vihar – Chandrasekharpur road, 120 battalion –Kalinga Stadium road, the stretch near Police Commissionerate headquarters are among the more neglected ones.

The issue is not only limited to the road surface. The broken sidewalks and dug-up drains next to the roads pose a danger to commuters as well.

The pavement on Jayadev Vihar to Chandrasekharpur stretch near Pal Heights mall has turned into an accident-prone zone. The condition of the road has worsened so much that the commuters dread to pass through this stretch.

Once a finely built road, its condition along with its sidewalk has worsened owing to the lack of maintenance.

Apart from Jayadev Vihar to Chandrasekharpur stretch, the road that connects 120 battalion to The World mall is also in a poor shape. To add to the worry, the road often gets clogged during peak hours owing to traffic mismanagement.

Similarly, the open drains near Police Commissionerate headquarters and potholes with cables popping out is dreadful to navigate, locals said.

PNN