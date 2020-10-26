New York: Pop star Ananya Birla has alleged that a celebrity chef’s restaurant in California was ‘very racist’. Ananya Birla has also alleged that the restaurant threw her family out after they waited for three hours. However, the eatery has denied the entire incident. It said that while there was a tense situation over IDs it was resolved and Ananya was not asked to leave.

“This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay,” Ananya tweeted Saturday. The tweet received 617 likes by midnight Sunday.

But Pablo Moix, a partner in the restaurant, denied that they were thrown out. He said that Ananya and her family members had stayed on to finish their meal. He told this agency that the situation arose when they were asked for their original IDs as required under state law to serve alcohol. However, only two among Ananya’s original entourage had original IDs while others only had copies of them.

The situation escalated and then ‘deescalated’ and ‘they stayed and finished their meal. They complimented both the waiter they had and the quality of the food’, Moix said. “I understand that everyone is on edge these days. It was an unfortunate situation,” Moix said and added that he wanted them to visit the restaurant again.

In another tweet, the singer-songwriter asserted that ‘we waited for three hours to eat at your restaurant’. Ananya incidentally is the daughter of Indian billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Ananya also issued another tweet addressed to Antonia Lofaso. In it she said that one of her waiters, whom she named, ‘was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay’.

According to Lofaso’s website, she opened the Scopa restaurant in 2013.

Ananya’s mother Neerja asserted in a tweet: “Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this.”

Aryaman, who is Ananya’s brother, tweeted: “I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable.

Several people responding to the billionaire’s daughter tweet suggested that she buys the restaurant. She tweeted a message to her fans: “I love you all so much (heart) you’ll are the best. Thank you for always protecting me! Today is a new day to create some magic! New song dropping soon.”