Bhubaneswar: Popular motivational speaker Aditya Dash’s body was found Tuesday on the railway tracks near the Lingaraj Temple Road station in this city. Aditya Dash was also popularly known as ‘Manab Premi Aditya Dash’ among youngsters. He was the founder of ‘People for Seva’ organisation.

The police have started a probe regarding the death of Dash. Even though some of his relatives have alleged foul play, sources said that it appears to be a case of suicide.

Dash was a popular Youtuber with 42,000 people subscribing to his account. He also had 81,000 followers on Facebook. His motivational speeches on both the platforms made him very popular. Dash was also known for his philanthropic activities. He had built a home for aged people in the state capital.

Dash had married Bidyashree of Khapuria village in Cuttack district a few months back. Sources said that there were no problems in their marital life.

However, his wife has said that Dash for the past few days was showing signs of acute mental stress and it appeared that he was under severe pressure. “It was as if some he was fighting some inner battle. He appeared so frightened that he for the past few days he did not even want to open the door alone,” she said.

