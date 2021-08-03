Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday denied interim protection from arrest to actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case. It should be stated here that businessman Raj Kundra is one of the main accused in the case. The court observed that allegations against Gehana Vasisth are of serious nature.

Fearing arrest, the actress has filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal. The court posted the matter for hearing August 6. However, it refused to grant any interim relief to Vasisth till then.

“The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature. It says that the accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes. Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief,” the court said.

Vasisth had come to the defence of Raj Kundra after his arrest. He had said that people do not know the difference between erotica and pornography. She had said ‘Raj made erotic films and not pornography’.

Mumbai Crime Branch had registered a case in February 2021 in connection with the production of adult films. The films were then circulated through mobile applications to paid subscribers.

Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month. They are currently in judicial custody. The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.