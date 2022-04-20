Lisbon: Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the minister Tuesday said that his symptoms were “very mild” and he will spend the week on telework, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It serves as a reminder that the virus is still with us, and that we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Passo esta semana toda em teletrabalho, por ter testado positivo à Covid. Felizmente tenho apenas sintomas muito ligeiros, mas serve para recordar que o vírus continua connosco, e que temos de continuar atentos. — João Cravinho (@JoaoCravinho) April 19, 2022

To date, Portugal has recorded more than 3.7 million Covid-19 cases.