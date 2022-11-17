Paradip: Paradeep Phosphates Limited has contributed Rs 70 lakh for transformation of 19 high schools in Jagatsinghpur district under 5T Programme. The government of Odisha and Jagatsingpur district administration sought PPL’s active participation in this programme and utilise its CSR fund in transforming 19 high schools of Jagatsinghpur. PPL management accepted the proposal and the Board of Directors were pleased to sanction Rs 70 lakhs for wholesome transformation of 19 schools. This Fund will be utilised for building smart Classrooms, eLibrary and other infrastructure. Jagatsinghpur Collector and DM Parul Patwari thanked PPL management for their support for the noble cause. Chief Manufacturing Officer and Unit Head Pranab Bhattacharyya, handed over the cheques to the Collector November 16. Sudhir Ranjan Mishra, Head of Corporate Affairs was also present.