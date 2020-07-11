Mumbai: Makers of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ revealed the first look and title of his 20th film yesterday. The romantic thriller also stars the gorgeous Pooja Hegde who will be romancing Prabhas for the first time on big screen.

The poster has been trending on social media with praises for Prabhas and his looks. In the poster, we can see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a classic romantic pose. The actor is wearing an ivory white suit while she is in a red gown. We can see the stunning backdrop of Europe with its castles and monuments.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Nagaon Police has given a coronavirus twist to the poster. In their edited poster, we can see Pooja Hegde and Prabhas wearing masks.

Taking to Twitter they tweeted, “Ask your loved ones to put mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20.”

The hilarious poster is now going viral on social media with many praising Assam cops for their sense of humour. South Rebel star Prabhas is a pan-India star with immense fan following in the Northeast as well, thanks to his movie Baahubali.

Post the success of Baahubali, Prabhas is everyone’s favourite. People love to watch his dubbed movies in Hindi. His hindi dubbed movies are some of the most loved movies on the internet.

In the film Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays the part of a fortune teller while Pooja Hegde is apparently an heiress. The movie a classic romance is made by Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi. He is known for his movies like Kanche, Gamyam, Vaanam, Krishnam Vande Jagadguru and Vedam.

Radhe Shyam is a breezy film for Prabhas after heavy action movies like Saaho and the Baahubali. Yesterday, the whole team of Baahubali celebrated five years of the epic film. It had made more than 1000 crores at the box office. Saaho, which was panned by the critics also recovered its money mainly due to Prabhas’ star power.