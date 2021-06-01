Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Monday granted conditional bail to former Odisha minister and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with a job fraud case.

Panigrahi was granted bail in connection with the three cases lodged against him at Golanthara police station in Ganjam district with the condition of furnishing cash security of Rs 14 lakh.

Even though Panigrahi has been granted bail, he will still remain imprisoned. He had received Rs14,00,000 from three job aspirants promising them jobs in a Tata group company. In this regard, three separate cases were registered at Golanthara police station. He had sought bail in these three cases and the Orissa High Court granted him bail Monday.

Prior to this, he had been given bail in connection with another case. But, two more cases are pending against him.

Notably, the Crime Branch had arrested the MLA December 3, 2020 in connection with a job fraud case lodged with the Cyber Police Station by Tata Motors. Earlier, Crime Branch officials had picked him up from his official residence in Bhubaneswar for interrogation.

