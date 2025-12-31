Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of a bypass road around Rairakhol town in Sambalpur district to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety along National Highway 55, official sources said Tuesday.

In a letter to Gadkari, Pradhan, the MP from Sambalpur, highlighted the growing traffic problems in Rairakhol, stating that NH-55 is one of the busiest national highways in the region and passes directly through the town.

“With rapid urban growth and expanding infrastructure, the existing town roads are struggling to handle the increasing volume of heavy vehicles,” he said.

Pradhan noted that Rairakhol houses several key government institutions, including the Sub-Divisional Hospital, as well as educational establishments such as Bhima Bhoi Degree College.

The daily movement of students, patients, government employees and senior citizens has intensified traffic pressure, particularly during peak office hours.

He pointed out that the movement of heavy commercial vehicles through narrow town roads, which are not designed for highway traffic, has led to frequent congestion and heightened the risk of road accidents, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters alike.

He also informed that the demand for a bypass has been strongly supported by local residents, along with the Bar Association, Truck Owners’ Association, Senior Citizen Forum and local journalists of Rairakhol.

Pradhan requested Gadkari to issue necessary instructions for the construction of a bypass outside the town limits in the larger public interest, aiming for smoother traffic flow and safer commuting for the people of the region.