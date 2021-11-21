Kampala: India’s Sukant Kadam claimed a gold medal after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International tournament which concluded here Sunday. Odia player Pramod Bhagat settled for three silver medals.

World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16, 17-21, 21-10 in 38 minutes in a men’s singles summit clash in the SL4 category.

“It was a good match and it feels good to break the jinx and win a gold medal after two years. This will motivate me to work harder,” Kadam said after the end of his match.

World No.1 Pramod Bhagat had a tough day in office as the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist lost all his three finals. In the men’s singles SL3 final, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game. Pramod Bhagat lost 19-21 16-21. The Odia player lacked consistency which was the main reason why he lost the match.

In men’s doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10, 20-22, 15-21 to their compatriots Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee. In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21, 16-21 to another Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.