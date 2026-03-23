Bhubaneswar: Nearly a week after at least 12 patients lost their lives in a major fire at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the state government Sunday effected a major reshuffle by appointing Prativa Panda as the Dean and Principal of the medical college and Jyotish Chandra Choudhury as the Superintendent of the premier healthcare facility.

According to an order issued by the Health & Family Welfare department, Lucy Das, currently serving as Dean and Principal of SCB Medical College, has been posted against the vacant post of Professor in the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department of MCH.

She has also been allowed to work in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department there.

Prativa Panda, Dean and Principal of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College, has been appointed the new Dean and Principal of SCBMCH.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, Professor and HoD of the Orthopaedics department at SCB, has been named the Dean and Principal of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada.

The notification further stated that Jyotish Chandra Choudhury, Professor and HoD of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at SCBMCH, has been appointed the Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Similarly, Satyajit Ray, Professor of the Orthopaedics department at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh, has been transferred and posted at SCBMCH, in the same capacity.

Tapas Kumar Panigrahi, Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital, who was on deputation to SCBMCH, has been transferred and posted as Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital.