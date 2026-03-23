Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has so far deported 75 out of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators, who were identified in different parts of the state between June 2024 and February 2026, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Monday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Ganeswar Behera, Majhi said the state government deported the infiltrators following directions from the Union Home Ministry.

“As per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued May 2, 2025, special task forces were created in all districts for identification, detention and deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators,” the CM said.

Besides, all SPs were directed to expedite the process to identify infiltrators residing in their jurisdiction, he said.

“So far, 77 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified, of whom 75 have been deported,” Majhi said.

Among the deported illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 26 were from Bhubaneswar, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Cuttack, six from Berhampur police district, and three from Kandhamal, he said.