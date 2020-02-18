Ganjam: Looking at the profitability from prawn farming and brick kiln business, farmers of Ganjam block are shifting to these professions dumping paddy farming. As a result, the paddy production in the block is declining gradually.

It is expected that within the next 10 to 15 years the paddy cultivation in Ganjam block will nowhere to be seen.

According to the agricultural department 2018-19 survey report, the farmers are practicing paddy cultivation in only 4, 816 hectares of the total of 12,774 hectares in the block.

The farmers in the block have been experiencing huge losses from paddy cultivation due to factors like inclement weather conditions, unseasonal rains and natural disasters.

With this the farmers are not getting any type of assistance like insurance facilities, financial assistance from the district administration as well.

The farmers further alleged that due to the token system of the state government, the mandis are delaying in purchasing their paddy.

According to Palibandh sarpanch Dillip Chhotray, if the district administration comes with awareness programmes, and provides assistance to farmers, it would help farmers immensely.

When assistant agricultural officer of the department Ajit Kumar Mallick was contacted he replied that the farmers are doing brick kiln and prawn farming in their own fields. We could not interfere in these matters, added Mallick.

PNN