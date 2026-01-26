Jajpur: Under guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), all government and private educational institutions are required to obtain permission from the district administration to operate hostels for children below 18 years of age. Officials are authorised to take action and declare hostel operations illegal if run without approval from the district administration.

However, allegations have surfaced that hostels run by various wings of the Prayas Group of Institutions at Tandarada in Korei block are operating without the mandatory permission required under NCPCR guidelines. The institution is also alleged to be functioning on a temporary Certificate of Recognition (CoR).

When contacted, Korei Block Education Officer (BEO) Sudarsan Malick said the Prayas Group of Institutions has been granted a temporary CoR for the 2025–26 academic year. Irregularities have reportedly been found in the formation of the School Management Committee constituted while seeking the CoR approval.

CoR orders prohibit schools from operating for the benefit of any individual, group, or association, according to standard RTE conditions. Allegations, however, suggest the institution has become a profit-oriented venture benefiting a few individuals.

The issue has triggered discussion amid claims that irregularities involving private educational institutions are allegedly being shielded through a data entry operator working in the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ office of the district. According to available information, the first batch of students of the Prayas Group of Institutions has yet to appear for its first matriculation examination.

The institution is alleged to have been operating for the past four years on the basis of a temporary CoR by influencing certain officials. With permanent recognition still pending, concerns have been raised over the future of the students. It has also been alleged that the management committee includes members from a single family.

Earlier, Dev International School at Kusanpur near Jajpur Road had faced allegations of irregularities in committee formation while seeking CoR approval. In that case, the district education officer under Samagra Shiksha reportedly issued a show-cause notice (Letter No. 3927 dated Nov. 14, 2025) to the school’s secretary. The school later revised the committee and submitted it to the education department, which reportedly accepted the explanation.

Similarly, despite alleged irregularities in the formation of the management committee at Prayas Group of Institutions, the education department is accused of taking no action.

Instead of granting the five-year recognition, the institution was issued a one-year CoR. Allegations claim the recognition was granted without verifying infrastructure and other mandatory requirements, including land ownership, buildings, committee formation through a proper forum and registration status.

Authorities of Prayas Group of Institutions have also been accused of charging annual and monthly fees far exceeding government-prescribed rates.

Korei BEO Malick said the Prayas Group of Institutions has been granted a temporary CoR for the 2025–26 academic year. He added that the institution has applied for permanent recognition and that appropriate action will be taken after the required inquiry.