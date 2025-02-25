Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for Dil Chahta Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara and others, have hit back at the Indian National Congress’ Kerala unit accusing them of cooking lies and putting them out in the public domain.

INC Kerala had earlier written on X, formerly Twitter, “She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money”.

The actress shot back at the political party without mincing her words as she accused them of propagating “false news”.

She wrote, “No I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images”.

She further mentioned, “For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK – over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future (sic)”.

Congress’ response came after the actress put out her opinion with regards to expressing love for the nation or praising PM Narendra Modi. The actress had earlier tweeted, “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt ! Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene. I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai, samjhe. If you know you know (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress had shared that like Italy, India should also have more harsh punishments for the crime of rape. She earlier took to her X, formerly Twitter and re-shared a tweet from the official handle of BRICS News.

The tweet read, “Italy moves toward legalizing chemical castration for rap*st and pe*ophiles. Do you agree with this?”

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “What a fantastic move ! Hope @mygovindia also does something similar. What do you think folks ? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes”.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising nine countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Before this, the actress had shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”.

While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi

IANS