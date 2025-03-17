Mumbai: This year Holi was a bit more colorful for actress Preity Zinta as she celebrated the festival with her little munchkins, Jai and Gia.

Preity shared a selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough on Instagram. Up next, was a perfect family pic with their little bundle of joys. However, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress covered her kids’ faces with white heart emojis. Preity’s post also included a couple of group pictures with her friends from the Holi celebration.

“Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids …Here is a sneak peek”, Preity captioned the post.

Preity looked as gorgeous as ever in a white t-shirt, along with blue denim. She completed her look with some stylish shades and white sneakers.

Earlier this month, Preity took a religious trip from Prayagraj to Varanasi with her mother.

She posted a video on her Instagram handle, sharing glimpses of her visit to the holy places.

The Veer-Zaara actress further penned a heartfelt note on her IG saying, “What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri…So I told her, of course ma, let’s go. Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds.”

Preity revealed that her mom was extremely happy throughout the journey and that according to her that is the greatest ‘seva’ of all.

Work-wise, Preity will be making her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. Touted to be a period drama, the project features Sunny Deol as the protagonist.