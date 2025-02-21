Mumbai: Hindi film actress Preity Zinta recently responded to trolls questioning her marriage to Gene Goodenough by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film Veer Zara.

While addressing the trolls questioning her opinions and decision to marry Gene Goodenough, the Soldier actress shared an iconic SRK dialogue: “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega” (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

In a recent post on X, the Jaan-E-Mann actress expressed her frustration with the increasing negativity and toxicity online, highlighting how people are quick to judge celebrities based on their social media activity. She shared her experience of how her first interaction with an AI chatbot was dismissed as a mere ‘paid promotion’ stunt. Zinta also touched on the unfortunate trend of labeling supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘bhakts,’ while those who express pride in being Indian are often labeled as ‘andh bhakts.’

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress wrote, “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt ! Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be ! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene ? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai samjhe If you know you know …. Ting !.”

On the professional front, Preity is preparing for her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-anticipated directorial Lahore 1947. In this period drama, she will share the screen with actor Sunny Deol.