Mumbai: Hindi film industry star Preity Zinta Friday, treated her fans to a heartwarming glimpse into her “heaven on earth” moments featuring her twin babies.

The actress, sharing a carousel post featuring her spending adorable moments with her kids, stated, “Spring has never felt better.” She wrote, “Lately ……………

Spring break has never felt better. Loving every moment of every day before I start my journey to the other side of the world #Ting #springbreak #mommylife #photodump. (sic) ”

In one picture, the actress is seen sitting beside her little baby boy dressed in a sparkly pink outfit, caught candidly.

In another picture, she is captured with the child enjoying playtime outdoors with a toy bat.

A cheerful selfie of Preity shows her smiling with windswept hair and sunglasses.

In another video, Preity’s kid is seen playing with an Indian Barbie dressed in a saree, and making it dance on Dhurandhar’s latest song, ‘Meinu Loot Leh Gaya.’

Meanwhile, talking about Preity Zinta, the actress during the late 1990s and early 2000s, was among the most popular actresses in Bollywood.

She has delivered umpteen hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Se, Soldier, Sangharsh, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and many more.

After marrying businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016, the actress shifted base to the United States.

The couple later welcomed twins via surrogacy.

Preity occasionally shares glimpses of her personal life on social media and has managed to keep her children away from the media spotlight.

The actress often travels to India for professional commitments and important events.