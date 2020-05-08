Mumbai: With the temperature soaring, actress and ardent animal lover Preity Zinta spent a pool day with her pet dog Bruno. Preity took to Instagram and shared a selfie where she features with Bruno, a Dutch Shephard.

She captioned the image: “Pool days with #Bruno. Summer is finally here… hope this virus goes away & we can all get back to our lives. #day56 @bruno_thebrave_#poolday #summer #ting #dutchie#dutchshepherdsofinstagram.”

Preity has often treated her fans with funny workout videos that also feature Bruno. She had earlier shared a clip where she uses the pet pup as a weight for biceps curls.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.