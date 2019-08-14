Bhubaneswar: In an aim to streamline management of minor mineral resources, the state government Wednesday asked collectors to prepare District Survey Reports (DSR) to seek permission for drawing minor minerals.

Holding monthly Collectors’ meeting through videoconferencing, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has directed the collectors to complete preparation of DSR as soon possible.

Environment director K Murugesan said, “DSR is mandatory for granting permission for mining of the minor minerals like stone, sand and morums.”

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, who was also present at the meeting said since these materials are inevitable for construction and infrastructure development works, the Collectors should prioritise the completion of DSR and send it to the government at the earliest.

Collectors were also asked to form the District Environment Committee and prepare the District Environment Action Plan as per directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The action plan should include all information regarding water bodies, solid waste management, green coverage, ground water recharge etc, said Forest and Environment additional chief secretary, Suresh Mohapatra.

Padhi also directed the Collectors to make urban local bodies (ULBs) formed under their respective districts solid waste management (SWM) compliant.

Six towns—Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Chhatrapur have been identified as model ULBs for the move and these will be made fully SWM compliant by September 25, 2019. The officers asked to make other ULBs SWM compliant by March, 2020.

Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan said that detail guideline and SOP for solid waste management have been sent to all ULBs. These include assessment of human resources, engagement of Swachha Sathis and supervisors, identification of suitable land for establishment of micro composting units (MCCs), preparation of route chart for movement of vehicles, segregation of bio-degradable waste, disposal of dry waste, etc along with timeline for completion of different works.