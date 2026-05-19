Bhubaneswar: In a new initiative to take tehsil services to the grassroots level, the state Revenue department will soon launch the ‘Ama Gaaanre Ama Tehsil’ (Tehsil at Doorstep) programme.

Under this initiative, tehsil camp courts will be organised at village and panchayat levels in the coming days. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Senior officers at the state level will be assigned responsibilities as nodal officers for different districts and they have been directed to undertake field visits to their respective districts in the coming days. During these visits, these officers will stay overnight in the districts, interact with the public to gather feedback regarding government revenue services and create awareness among citizens about the department’s key public-oriented services.

The minister said, “Earlier, people had to visit tehsil offices for various services. However, through these camp courts, tehsil officials will now reach villages directly to provide immediate resolution of public grievances and deliver important revenue services such as correction of Record of Rights (RoR), demarcation and other revenue related services.” The minister also directed that grievances related to revenue services be heard through these camp courts and prompt service delivery be ensured. Pujari directed simplification of the rules relating to conversion of agricultural land in urban areas.

It was discussed in the meeting that more than 2.5 crore revenue services have been delivered over the last two years under Odisha Right to Public Services Act and efforts will be made to make these services even more citizen-centric in the coming days. A decision was also taken on a new rehabilitation and resettlement framework for displaced persons which will soon be drafted and implemented.