Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Anu Garg Monday assured that the supply of petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) across Odisha remains normal amid recent concerns.

She reviewed the availability of petroleum products in the state while chairing a high-level meeting of the State Crisis Management Group at Lok Seva Bhavan here.

The meeting was attended by offi cials of various departments and representatives of oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Addressing the media after the meeting, Garg urged people not to panic or resort to unnecessary stockpiling. “There is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state, as per reports from oil companies. Citizens should continue purchasing fuel as usual and avoid unnecessary crowding or hoarding,” she said.

Garg directed offi cials to strengthen monitoring and take stringent action against illegal traders. She also instructed authorities to maintain reserve stock for essential emergency services, including ambulances, police and disaster response operations.

District Collectors have been directed to maintain close surveillance and carry out regular inspections.