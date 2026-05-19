Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to investigate allegations of illegal and unscientific management of overburden dumps by Sukarangi Chromite Mines and South Kaliapani Chromite Mines, operated by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) in Jajpur district, official sources said Monday.

While hearing a plea alleging that untreated runoff from the mining sites is being discharged into the Damsala Nala, contaminating surface and groundwater with hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen and a serious health risk to nearby residents, the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT observed, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specifi ed in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.”

The joint committee will comprise representatives from the Deputy Director General of Forests (Central), Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Bhubaneswar; the Member Secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the Member Secretary of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB); and the District Magistrate of Jajpur.

The panel has been directed to meet within two weeks, conduct site inspections, examine the allegations, and assess the factual situation on the ground. It will also involve the applicant and representatives of the project proponent during the inquiry before suggesting appropriate remedial measures.

The District Magistrate of Jajpur has been designated as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The joint committee has been asked to submit its report within one month.

The environment watchdog has also sought responses within two months from the state government represented by the Chief Secretary, Cuttack Divisional Forest Officer, Jajpur Deputy Director of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Regional Director of the Central Ground Water Board, and OMC regarding the allegations.