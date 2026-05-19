Bhubaneswar/Padampur: In a significant judgment in an anti-corruption case, the Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar convicted former Padampur tehsildar Khirabdi Behera, now retired, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court Monday found Behera guilty in a Vigilance case registered under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Following the conviction, the Special Judge sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In default of payment of the fine, additional legal consequences may apply as per court provisions.

According to Odisha Vigilance, Behera had amassed wealth beyond his legitimate earnings during his tenure as a public servant, leading to the registration of the disproportionate assets case against him after a detailed investigation. Following the conviction, Odisha Vigilance officials said they will move the competent authority to initiate proceedings for the stoppage of Behera’s pension benefits.