Hatadihi/Keonjhar: Keonjhar police Monday launched a major crackdown on alleged illegal sand mining and transportation networks under a special drive named ‘Operation Baitarani’.

Police conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations across Anandapur, Ghasipura, Nandipada and Ghatagaon police station areas, targeting suspected sand mafia operators involved in illegal mining, transportation and use of fake transit passes.

Addressing a press conference, Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar Dagudu said 11 persons had been arrested during the operation. Among those arrested was Hatadihi block vice-chairman Ratikant Rout, police said.

Additional SP Snehashish Sahu said police seized more than Rs 28 lakh in cash, fake transit passes, details of bank transactions worth Rs 75 lakh and more than 50 vehicles, including Hyvas, tractors, pickup vans and luxury four-wheelers allegedly used in illegal transportation activities.

Police also froze 80 bank accounts and seized large quantities of gold and silver ornaments during the raids. Cases were registered at multiple police stations, including Nandipada police station, in connection with the operation.

Anandapur DSP Kamal Kumar Panda said personnel from the Special Squad and several police stations participated in the coordinated raids. Police said action against illegal sand mining had intensified in the district.

Officials stated that 339 cases related to illegal mining and transportation were registered in 2025, while 66 cases had already been registered in May 2026 alone.