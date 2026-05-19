Rasulpur: Acting on a tip-off, a special task force raided an illegal coal briquette factory in Baransha village under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district and rescued more than 50 children.

The operation, ordered by the Jajpur ADM, was conducted Monday jointly by district labour officials, Kuakhia police, doctors and health workers and several other child welfare agencies.

Investigators found children, many from tribal communities in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, living and working alongside their parents inside the factory. Several children were found engaged in labour, while others showed signs of malnutrition and skin diseases. All were reportedly exposed to coal dust and smoke and denied access to food, education and basic healthcare.

Authorities found the factory owner had no valid operating licenses. Investigators also noted workers were being paid below minimum wage. Officials said the factory violated multiple laws, including the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986, the Minimum Wages Act of 1936, the Right to Education Act of 2009 and other laws. The factory owner was directed to present all children before the Child Welfare Committee Tuesday. A formal police complaint will be filed by the Child Protection Department.