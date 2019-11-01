Kujang: The presence of 17 foreigners in a mosque located at the market place here created panic among the locals Thursday evening. The foreigners, who were primarily from Indonesia spent the night at the mosque.

It should be stated here that earlier in the week, the state Intelligence Branch had declared a warning for the Kujang-Paradip coastline being vulnerable and that terrorists may avail of it to enter Odisha. Hence the arrival of the foreigners created panic among the people.

On being informed, a police team led by Kujang police station inspector-in-charge Dillip Kumar Sahu reached the mosque. Subsequent investigation revealed the 14 of the foreigners were from Indonesia and the remaining three from Malaysia. It should also be mentioned here that both the countries have high density of Muslim population. All had the 17 had valid travel documents on them.

The foreigners told the policemen that they had already intimated the office of SP, Jagatsinghpur, regarding their visit. The tourists who are all Muslims will visit five mosques in the area at Tirttol, Raghunathpur, Biridi, Kujang and Paradip between November 23 and 27.

PNN