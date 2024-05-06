Jajpur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Maha Cement Company over a case filed before it alleging the establishment of a cement grinding unit on forest land at Bairi village under Barchana block in Jajpur district, a report said. The NGT while issuing notice has asked the Maha Cement as well as the state government to file their replies within a period of four months. The Maha Cement is owned by My Home Industries Private Ltd and the construction of its cement plant is underway at Bairi village under Barchana block in Jajpur district.

The NGT issued the notice following a complaint by a resident Bimal Hembram and other villagers before the tribunal. According to the complaint, severe irregularities have allegedly been committed in the transfer of government land to Maha Cement. It is also alleged that the environmental clearance to the company was issued July 24, 2023 but the company started construction of its unit much before it. According to records, the land handed over to the company is forest land on which the soil conservation department had planted cashew nut trees on the land.