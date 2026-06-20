Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu distributed chocolates to children on her birthday Saturday as she stepped out of her residence in Mahuldiha village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

After interacting with the children, President left her ancestral village for Pahadpur.

As per the schedule, President and Prime Minister will visit Pahadpur village at 11.15 am. They will offer prayers at the sacred Santali Jahera and Ho Jahera sites and visit the skill centre and Pahadpur school.

Later in the day, the two leaders will attend Odisha government’s second anniversary programme in Rairangpur. The event, themed “Bikashar Dhara, Odisha Sara,” is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.

During the programme, projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore will be inaugurated, and foundation stones will be laid for several development works.