New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha from Thursday to attend different events, according to an official statement.

On the first day, she will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region at Umiam in Meghalaya, it said.

On January 10, President Murmu will attend the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI