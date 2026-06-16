Bhubaneswar: As Odisha gears up for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi June 20, the government Tuesday said the state will get developmental projects worth several thousand crores of rupees on the occasion.

The country’s two highest constitutional functionaries are scheduled to attend a function marking the second anniversary of Odisha’s BJP government.

“June 20 is also the birth anniversary of our President who is coming to her ‘karma bhoomi’ Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. On this day, both the President and the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of development projects collectively valued at several thousand crore rupees,” an official statement said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the security and other preparations for the ceremony.

The projects waiting to be launched by Murmu and Modi included the much-awaited railway projects and a mega coal gasification project, officials said.

Murmu, who was born June 20, 2058, at Padiebeda village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, started her political career as a councillor of Rairangpur Municipality in 1997. Later, she became an MLA, a minister, the governor of Jharkhand and finally the President of India.

“Since she started her political innings from Rairangpur town, her birthday visit is seen significant and a day of joy for the people,” an official at the CMO said.

As per the schedule, while Murmu will reach Rairangpur June 19, Modi will arrive at the tribal hinterland town the next day.

To ensure the smooth conduct of this high-profile visit and to tighten the security arrangements, the chief minister directed all the departments to work in coordination with each other so that there is no mistake, especially during the mega public meeting and the movement of VVIPs.

The officials informed the chief minister that special arrangements have been made by the state government and local administration to welcome the President in her birthplace.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers including Chief Secretary Anu Garg.