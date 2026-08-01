Glasgow: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar won the gold medal with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the women’s 54kg bout at the Commonwealth Games Saturday.

Preeti made a commanding start to the gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian’s favour.

The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India’s first gold medal of the day.

The 22-year-old Indian had secured a flawless 5-0 unanimous-decision victory against Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.